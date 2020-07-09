Heavy rains in Uttarakhand trigger landslides, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Uttarkashi, July 09: Normal life has been thrown out of gear as heavy rains triggered landslides in many places across Uttarakhand. It is reportedly said that one person died in a car accident on the Mando-Tekhala motorway, in Uttarkashi district late on Tuesday night.

According to the district disaster control room, the driver lost control of the car when it fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge. The 32-year-old driver was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday. A 40-year-old was travelling in the same car and is undergoing treatment.

Due to debris falling on the road from the mountains, the Badrinath and Yamunotri highways were also blocked on Wednesday for a few hours. Officials had deployed machines at both the places to open the routes which also lead to the shrines.

However, the officials said that the Yamunotri highway is likely to be functional by Thursday (July 9) after which locals and pilgrims will be able to visit the shrine.

Meanwhile, rivers like Gaula, Sher Nala, Surya Nala have swelled up. The district administration has inspected the areas around the rivers. Public sound systems have been installed near the sensitive areas so that people can be informed on a large scale.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts on Friday. It also said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tehri, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Almora and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.