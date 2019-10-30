  • search
    Heavy Rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools in these areas to remain closed today

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chennai, Oct 30: Incessant rains in parts of Tamil Nadu have prompted the district authorities to close schools and other educational institutions in many areas including Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

    Yesterday, several weather stations across Tamil Nadu received a widespread rainfall. Tiruvarur recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm, followed by Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district and Valangaiman.

    Representational Image

    Today, all schools and colleges will remain closed in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram districts. All the educational institutions in Ramanathapuram will remain closed today, due to heavy rainfall, ANI reported.

    Heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected over Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha.

    Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai received showers last night and this morning.

    Skymet has predicted that moderate to heavy rains would continue over many parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai during the next 24 to 36 hours. Thereafter, the intensity will start decreasing as the weather system will start moving westwards and concentrate further.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
