Heavy rains in Odisha for next three days, warns MeT Department

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28: India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain in coastal districts of Odisha from 28th Oct (night) to 30th October.

Following heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Government Of Odisha, issues directons to all collectors.

Heavy rains would lash some districts of the state, he said, adding rain and thundershower is likely to take place in many places in coastal and isolated places in the interior part of the state.

The met centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea of the west central and north Bay of Bengal till Tuesday, in view of adverse weather conditions.