Heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Dhule, Sangli and Delhi-NCR: IMD warns

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jul 29: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and some other districts.

The forecast said Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Satara and Sangli could receive heavy rain in isolated places and some ghat regions. However, the situation would ease in the following days with light to moderate rains, the IMD said.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police's traffic department said waterlogging has been reported from Worli Naka and Rakhangi Worli. While Sardar Hotel, Lalbaug; Mumbai Central; Mahalakshmi temple; Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Worli, are under a foot of water, leading to traffic disruption.

The weather department on Monday also issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the national capital on July 29 and 30. Delhi received the first spell of heavy rains on July 19, which submerged low-lying areas in waist-deep water.