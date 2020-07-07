Heavy rains in Gujarat; West Coast to receive less rainfall in next 24-48 hours: IMD

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 07: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that in the next 24-48 hours west coast would receive less rainfall.

"The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the west coast; intermittent intense spells," stated India Meteorological Department.

According to the IMD, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

The weather department also said that light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in parts of Saurashtra and North and South Gujarat in next three days.

Meanwhile, the financial capital and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.