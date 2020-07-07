  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rains in Gujarat; West Coast to receive less rainfall in next 24-48 hours: IMD

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 07: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that in the next 24-48 hours west coast would receive less rainfall.

    "The forecast for the next 24-48 hours indicates reduced rainfall activity over the west coast; intermittent intense spells," stated India Meteorological Department.

    Heavy rains in Gujarat; West Coast to receive less rainfall in next 24-48 hours: IMD
    Representational Image

    According to the IMD, states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

    Heavy rains likely to continue in Mumbai, Gujarat today: IMD issues warning

    The weather department also said that light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in parts of Saurashtra and North and South Gujarat in next three days.

    Meanwhile, the financial capital and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

    Water-logging was reported in several Mumbai areas such as Chembur, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri, Hindmata junction, Khar subway, Milan subway and Dahisar subway.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday.

    On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.

    More HEAVY RAINS News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains india meteorological department gujarat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue