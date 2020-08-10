Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, widespread rainfall to continue in Kerala: IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 10: The India Metrological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour. This is expected to cause traffic disruptions and waterlogging across the city and its surrounding areas.

The weather department said,''thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South Delhi, Central Delhi, Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour.''

Meanwhile, as rains continue to lash in most parts of Kerala and heavy rains has been predicted for the state today, the weather department said that this continues intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce from Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts today.