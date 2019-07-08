Heavy rains disrupt flight operations at Mumbai Airport, local trains running normally

Mumbai, July 08: The flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were temporarily suspended due to heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai in the early hours of Monday.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said that the decision to suspend flight operations was taken as "the weather is not conducive to land."

"Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now," reports quotd MIAL PRO as saying.

The local train services, the lifeline of Mumbai, are said to be running as per schedule till this report was was filed.

"Central Railway local trains are running normal on main line, harbour line, trans-harbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). There is no disruption anywhere," Central Railway officials were quoted as saying.

The IMD had predicted rains for today. While it may not rain as heavily as it did last week when the city came to a grinding halt, some isolated places may get heavy to very heavy rainfalls.

Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall from June 28 to July 2, leaving the financial capital paralysed. Heavy showers that lashed the city for five days claimed at least 26 lives and threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.