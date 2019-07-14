Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi, July 14: Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls are likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northern parts of Bihar during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. The situation in Bihar is likely to improve from July 17 onward. Presently, Bihar is in the normal category with a rain surplus of nine percent.

In Assam, over eight lakh people across 21 districts have been affected as the flood situation that continued to be grave, with many rivers flowing above the danger level in various places. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that three people were killed due to rain and flood-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over Uttarakhand and northern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

Delhi witnessed a hot and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

According to PTI, Delhi is likely to see rainfall on July 15-16. Rain is also likely in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and northern parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab between July 14-16.

According to the weather agency, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar will bring rainfall to the areas. Subdued rain activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next 4-5 days.

While, Mumbai rains have significantly reduced during the last 24 hours. The city and its suburbs observed light to moderate rains only. At present, a Trough is extending from South Maharashtra Coast up to North Kerala. Thus, light to moderate rain may continue in many parts of Mumbai during the next 24 to 48 hours. These weather activities would be accompanied by moderate to strong breeze.