  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls are likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

    Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya
    A pedestrian takes cover during heavy pre-monsoon rainfall

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northern parts of Bihar during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. The situation in Bihar is likely to improve from July 17 onward. Presently, Bihar is in the normal category with a rain surplus of nine percent.

    Heavy rains wreak havoc in Assam; 85,000 people seek shelter in Barpeta, 4 trains cancelled

    In Assam, over eight lakh people across 21 districts have been affected as the flood situation that continued to be grave, with many rivers flowing above the danger level in various places. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that three people were killed due to rain and flood-related incidents.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over Uttarakhand and northern parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

    Delhi witnessed a hot and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

    According to PTI, Delhi is likely to see rainfall on July 15-16. Rain is also likely in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and northern parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab between July 14-16.

    According to the weather agency, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar will bring rainfall to the areas. Subdued rain activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next 4-5 days.

    While, Mumbai rains have significantly reduced during the last 24 hours. The city and its suburbs observed light to moderate rains only. At present, a Trough is extending from South Maharashtra Coast up to North Kerala. Thus, light to moderate rain may continue in many parts of Mumbai during the next 24 to 48 hours. These weather activities would be accompanied by moderate to strong breeze.

    More HEAVY RAINFALL News

    Read more about:

    heavy rainfall bihar assam indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue