Heavy rainfall stalls Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra has been stalled due to heavy rainfall in Baltal, Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrims have been asked to stay in their respective camps as the weather deteriorated along the Baltal track.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir region will have cloudy weather in the next two days. On Wednesday, it released a statement forecasting moderate rainfall with thunders in the state for next 24 hours. The pilgrims would start the 9 km long trek to the cave on Thursday morning.

Ganderbal Dy Commissioner, said, 'We are in constant touch with IMD and closely monitoring the situation.'

Pilgrims say, 'Hopeful that we'll soon get the permission to resume yatra'.

The 60-day long annual yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas commenced on June 27. This year's yatra will be longer by 20 days against last year's 40 days.

A posse of over 40,000 armed CRPF and state police personnel have virtually dotted the yatra routes from Jammu-- via Pahalgam and Baltal-- with their overwhelming presence in armoured vehicles

Baltal camp A weather advisory will be issued every three hours by the Met department. "Yatra control rooms have been established in Nunwan and Baltal base camp and the pilgrims will only be allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine after obtaining the latest weather update from the meteorological stations set up at the base camps," an unidentified official told the Greater Kashmir. Pic Courtesy: ANI Access Control Gate Special contingents of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir state rescue and relief squads have been placed at vital locations all along the yatra route to respond to any natural or man-made calamity. Pic Courtesy: ANI Pahalgam base camp Devotees have been advised to take shelter in Pahalgam base camp. Authorities have set up joint control rooms at Pahalgam and Baltal, reported the Greater Kashmir. Pic Courtesy: ANI Devotees board buses in Jammu Devotees board buses, as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. PTI photo (With PTI inputs)

