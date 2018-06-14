Kerala: 9-year-old girl dead, 10 missing due to heavy rain in Kozhikode, Kannur

Heavy rainfall continued to batter in northern districts of Kerala causing widespread damage, landslip and waterlogging in various parts. The Revenue Minister held a meeting to review the situation.

With the South-West monsoon vigorous over the state, there were reports of several small landslides and flash floods in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode areas respectively. A 9-year-old girl has been killed and around 10 people suspected to be missing due to heavy rain in Kozhikode and Kannur.

The rains have also damaged crops and property in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, officials said, adding the loss to agriculture and property was being assessed.

Sea erosion was also reported from some coastal areas where affected fishermen families had been shifted to relief camps.

With the monsoon gathering strength and causing large-scale destruction in the district, efforts are on to revive the activities of all the task forces in various taluks for effective disaster management.

As the Met department warned of strong winds along and off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep islands in the next 24 hours and asked fishermen not to venture into sea, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked officials to be alert and take utmost care.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day