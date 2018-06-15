English

Heavy rainfall likely over next three days in Uttarakhand, predicts IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (MeT) on Friday predicted that heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital districts from 15-17 June.

    Swept away vehicles after heavy rains following cloudburst at Narayanbagar in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.PTI Photo

    Meanwhile, the level of Heval river has risen, following heavy showers in Shivpuri, on Thursday night. Two people, who were stranded, were rescued by Police. One motorcycle & one car were washed away in the river due to the heavy flow of water. Camps near the river have been vacated.

    As per private weather forecast, Skymet predicted that Light to moderate rain and thundershower with one or two heavy spells are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and the northeastern states.

    Isolated rain and thundershower are likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 13:14 [IST]
