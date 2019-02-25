  • search
    Heavy rainfall, hailstorms in Delhi-NCR; 11 flights diverted due to bad weather

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday received heavy rainfall accompanied by hail and thunderstorm on Monday. Skymet says that the sudden weather change has been perpetuated because of the Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

    Meanwhile, nine flights have been diverted  to Jaipur and two to Lucknow from Delhi Airport due to overhead congestion.

    Heavy rainfall, hailstorms in Delhi-NCR; 6 flights diverted due to bad weather

    With the temperature hovering around 20-25 degrees Celsius and humidity levels staying pretty low at around 37%, the rains might lead to a further dip in temperature.

    Also Read | Weather forecast for February 26: Rains to continue in Kolkata, Delhi

    The India Meteorological Department had predicted mild showers and thunderstorm in parts of the city for the week commencing Monday.

    The weather department predicted that cold day conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

    Pollution levels have also improved marginally in the entire region due to strong and dry north-westerly winds, it added.

