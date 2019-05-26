  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rain, thunderstorms hits Tripura, over 700 people homeless

    By PTI
    |

    Agartala, May 26: At least 739 people were rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps across Tripura due to heavy rain and thunderstorms since Friday, an official said.

    However, there was no report of any casualty. "North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts have been affected," the head of the State Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told PTI.

    Heavy rain, thunderstorms hits Tripura, over 700 people homeless
    Representational Image

    The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in a report said, out of the 739 people, who are sheltered in various relief camps, 358 people are from Unakoti district and 381 from North Tripura district.

    Weather forecast today: Heavy downpour likely in Kerala as Southwest monsoon advances

    A total of 1,039 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

    A total of 40 rescue boats were pressed into service by the state revenue department to evacuate the people from affected areas, he said.

    "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have also joined the rescue operations," Das said.

    A number of trees and electric posts were also uprooted due to blustery winds, officials said.

    In Unakoti district, the water level of Manu river has crossed the danger mark on Saturday afternoon. The MeT department here predicted that rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will continue in the state on Sunday.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More THUNDERSTORM News

    Read more about:

    thunderstorm ndrf heavy rainfall heavy rains

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue