  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rain: Relief for Kerala as IMD lifts red alert across state

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday lifted red alert across Kerala and an orange alert was issued only for Idukki. A red alert, however, has been issued for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday.

    Incessant rains in north interior Karnataka has wreaked havoc as many rivers, rivulets and small streams are in spate, reminiscent of the floods in August this year.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded for four districts in Kerala on Tuesday. The red alert is a call to immediately take preventive steps to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to shelter camps and provide others with emergency kits.

    Satellite image

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department, squally weather is very likely over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea along with.

    Heavy rains in store for Bengaluru

    Fishermen have been advised not to put to sea due to rough seas.

    In Thiruvananthapuram district, in hilly and coastal areas restriction has been imposed for tourism-related activities in the next 24 hours, sources said as per news agency PTI report.

    In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall has been predicted by IMD in Coimbatore district.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka kerala rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue