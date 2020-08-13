Heavy rain predicted in Delhi for 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 13: An orange category warning has been issued for Delhi NCR by the India Meteorological Department on Thursday as the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

    The warning implies that the disaster control department should be prepared to avert any rain-related incidents.

    Parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rain, measuring between 15 and 115 millimetres (mm), until Thursday early morning.

    IMD says heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand

    The downpour was heaviest between 2:30 am and 5:30 am on Thursday early morning while Palam and Safdarjung weather stations recorded 86 mm and 42 mm, respectively.

      Regional Meteorological Centre (RFC), Delhi, has predicted more intense spells on Thursday that may cause traffic disruption in Delhi.

      "Heavy rains are expected in parts of the national capital region (NCR) for the next two days. But, Delhi will receive light to moderate rains. The monsoon trough is running close to Delhi and southwesterly winds are bringing moisture to the region," said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
