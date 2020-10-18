With the Bangladesh link cropping up, is there more to the Hyderabad human trafficking case

Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad again, days after deadly downpour

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Oct 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for six days up till Wednesday in Hyderabad and said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are 'very likely' to strike across Telangana, days after at least 50 people were killed.

The Balanagar Lake in the state capital breached its boundaries last night, causing huge flash floods in nearby areas.

Frightening visuals showed vehicles being swept away as streets got submerged in water, and massive downpour caused huge damage in the state capital and nearby areas. This morning, videos showed people on their rooftops after floodwater entered their houses.

For Sunday, the weather bureau has said Hyderabad will see a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. There will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday and on Tuesday the city will see heavy rain.

Several areas in Hyderabad received heavy showers on Saturday evening, triggering traffic snarls and water-logging, days after downpours that devastated parts of the city earlier this week and killed 11 people.

Some areas in the city received more than 150 mm rain through the day, just a little short of the 190 mm reported on Tuesday.