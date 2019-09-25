  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rain in Mumbai leads to waterlogging and traffic jam

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 25: Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfalls in early morning hours on Wednesday, creating road traffic and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

    Mumbai rains
    Mumbai rains

    According to the reports, intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi , Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a severe thunderstorm is hovering over Mumbai and nearby regions in Maharashtra as the satellites and radar images captured by it shows the presence of heavy clouds over Mumbai.

    Skymet, a private weather forecast agency, also stated that intense rainfall will likely to continue in several parts of Mumbai for the next four to six hours.

    Met dept issues yellow alert in Bengaluru

    "Intense rain to continue in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, #Alibag, Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Dongri, Borivali, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, Juhu, Dadar, Bandra, Chembur, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla, Mira Bhayandar and Thane during next 4-6 hours," said the agency on Twitter.

    While Mumbai has received 30 mm of rains in the last 24 hours, with 27 mm in just a span of 3 hours in the morning. Colaba observatory has recorded a whopping 67 mm of rains till now.

    Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka. Downpour is also likely in parts of Lakshadweep, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue