    Heatwave in Bihar: Schools to remain closed till June 22

    By
    |

    Patna, June 17: In the wake of heatwave in Bihar which has claimed over 60 lives, the state government has ordered that all government and government-aided schools in the would remain closed till June 22. Patna District Magistrate (DM) had earlier said all government and private schools in the state capital will remain shut till June 19 due to a persisting heatwave.

    Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.

    Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from heat wave on a hot day
    Most heatwave deaths were reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. Reports say that twenty seven people died in Aurangabad alone.

    According to the Patna Meteorological Centre, the state capital registered a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest in June in the last 10 years, while Gaya and Bhagalpur recorded a high of 45.2 and 41.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

    Bihar: Heatwave kills 44 in three districts, Nitish announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

    A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal for two consecutive days, a MeT official said. Saturday's maximum temperatures recorded in Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur were 9.2 degrees, 7.6 degrees and 5.5 degrees Celsius above normal respectively.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths due to the "loo" winds and the heatstroke in the three districts and has announced a payment of Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to the next of kin of those killed.

    This year's heatwave has not even spared the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
