  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heatwave alert: States, cities which will be hit

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over north Indian plains, central and south India for two more days and abate gradually, the IMD said Sunday.

    "Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, the severity of the heatwave is very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from today (Sunday) onwards," it said.

    A woman covers herself with clothes on a hot, summer day as mercury soars, near India Gate, in New Delhi
    A woman covers herself with clothes on a hot, summer day as mercury soars, near India Gate, in New Delhi

    Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD said with a red-coded colour warning for these two states.

    Mercury touches 48 deg C in UP's Banda

    The IMD has four colour codes to indicate the severity weather systems red for extremely severe weather conditions, followed by amber, yellow and then green which denotes normalcy.

    It also has an amber-coded warning for east Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra and a yellow-colour coded warning for Marathwada, Surat and Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for Monday.

    Large parts of the country witnessed severe heatwave over the last week with temperatures even reaching 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan.

    Heat wave grips North India, red-colour alert issued in Delhi-NCR

    If the maximum temperature of a weather station in the plains crosses 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, it is termed heatwave. And it the temperature breaches 47 degrees Celsius for two days, it is termed severe heatwave.

    If the temperature rises between 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius above the normal, it is also termed heatwave. If it goes beyond that, it is classified as severe heatwave.

    More IMD News

    Read more about:

    imd rajasthan madhya pradesh heatwave

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue