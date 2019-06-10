Heatwave alert: Delhi temperature may hit 47°C today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: The India Meteorological Department has warned that while the heatwave is likely to continue on Monday, some areas could encounter 'severe heatwave', as the mercury could hit 47 degrees Celsius.

"Mainly clear sky. Heat wave conditions likely at many places with severe heat wave at isolated pockets," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

"Heatwave conditions were observed in many places in isolated pockets over Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Saurashtra," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday as quoted by news agency ANI.

A heat wave is usually declared when the maximum temperature remains above 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days.

Narcotics, liquor seized from a rave party at a Chhattarpur farmhouse; 16 detained

However, this heat wave spell will be short lived as by June 12, rain and thundershower activities accompanied by dust storm are likely over parts of Delhi and NCR. These rains will occur in association with a Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and its induced cyclonic circulation over parts of northwestern plains.

After the onset of the Southwest monsoon was delayed by a week, the India Meteorological Department said it has further advanced in the south Arabian Sea, most parts of Lakshadweep and some parts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu among other regions.