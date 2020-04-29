  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heat may curb coronavirus spread but social distancing is key: Study

    By PTI
    |

    Nagpur, Apr 29: The hot climate of India may help contain the spread of coronavirus but social distancing is absolutely essential, scientists at the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) said on Wednesday.

    Heat may curb coronavirus spread but social distancing is key: Study

    The government-run research institute recently conducted a study of correlation between environmental factors and the spread of the contagion using data from Maharashtra, Karanataka, Kerala,Srinagar and New York.

    "The study found that the dependency of virus spread on the environmental factors such temperature and relative humidity indicates that hot climate of India may prove to be beneficial in containing the spread," scientist Hemant Bherwani said.

    The finding was consistent with previous studies of other viruses which tend to lose efficacy in high temperature areas, he said. But the relation with relative humidity was not that straightforward, Bherwani said. It was observed that in average humidity ranges, which are generally found in ambient atmosphere, there were high chances of the spread of the virus, he said.

    "Social distancing measures far outweigh the benefits of environmental factors. In cities of Kerala and in Chennai, which are high humidity areas, the virus spread is controlled because of possibility of strict social distancing measures, as against the trend being seen in Mumbai," he said.

    More study was required to understand correlation of environmental factors, and a "single model or one prediction methodology may not fit to understand the impact of environmental factors for all the cases of such a geographically large and diverse country like India," Bherwani added. Dr Rakesh Kumar, director, NEERI, said the spread of the virus slows down as temperatures increase.

    "But it is also true that temperature factor should be supported by social distancing, then only it will be favourable. If you don't maintain that then all the benefits that you are getting, which other countries could not get that much, we will lose that benefit," he said.

    NEERI scientists who also studied the impact of social distancing found that even a slight slip in social distancing measures may lead to widespread community spread of the virus. It was found that in a weak lockdown scenario, the number of cases increased exponentially. "This indicates that social distancing is absolutely important," Bherwani said.

    "The research indicates that Government of Indias enforcement of social distancing and lockdown early during the spread was absolutely essential and crucial," Bherwani said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus heat climate

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X