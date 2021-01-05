Heartwarming photo of Andhra cop saluting daughter goes viral

Amaravati, Jan 05: Yendluru Jessy Prashanthi, a deputy superintendent of police from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur was inspecting the arrangements being made at the Andhra Pradesh Police Duty Meet in Tirupati on Monday.

As she was going up her work, a police inspector, Y Shyam Sundar walked up to her and salute. The inspector was none other than her father. What daddy, she said, before bursting into a hearty laugh and tearing up.

"#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet," the police tweeted.

Sundar later told reporters what more does a father want when his children achieve success and bring laurels to the country. I am confident that my daughter discharges her duty with sincerity and integrity.

Prashanthi who is in charge of the Disha wing at the event said that it was a pleasant surprise, but I felt a little embarrassed when he saluted me. However that is all part of the duty, she also said. I chose this profession because of my father and he is my inspiration, she further added.