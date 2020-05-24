  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heart-wrenching video of starving man eating 'dog' carcass goes viral

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: A heart-wrenching video shows a man eating an animal carcass on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway out of painful starvation. The video went viral on various social media platform earlier this week. The video, exposes the extent of the migrant crisis in the lockdown across the country.

    Heart-wrenching video of man eating dog carcass goes viral

    Since India was locked down on March 25, the poor have suffered job losses, starvation, and apathy, heaped on top of the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The video has been doing rounds on social media and was reportedly uploaded on YouTube on May 18 by Pradhuman Singh Naruka of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He claims that he was on his way to Delhi when he saw the man near Shahpura eating the roadkill. Despite the alarming situation, no other motorist stopped to help the man.

    Deciding that he would have to do it himself, Naruka stopped his car by the road and then walked up to the man and gave him food eat. He added that he couldn't do much else, as India's social distancing measures prevented close contact at this point in time.

    In the video, Naruka asks a man what he was eating as the latter fed on the roadkill.

    Taking to Facebook, Naruka wrote,"Humanity was put to shame in Shahpura when a labourer due to hunger was forced to eat a dog. What is worse is that no person stopped their vehicle and saw the need to help him. I gave him food and water to drink..."

    Posted by Pradhuman Singh Naruka on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

    Ever since the lockdown was imposed in March, the situation of migrant labourers and the poor has only worsened.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus jaipur

    Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue