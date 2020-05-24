Heart-wrenching video of starving man eating 'dog' carcass goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 24: A heart-wrenching video shows a man eating an animal carcass on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway out of painful starvation. The video went viral on various social media platform earlier this week. The video, exposes the extent of the migrant crisis in the lockdown across the country.

Since India was locked down on March 25, the poor have suffered job losses, starvation, and apathy, heaped on top of the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak.

The video has been doing rounds on social media and was reportedly uploaded on YouTube on May 18 by Pradhuman Singh Naruka of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He claims that he was on his way to Delhi when he saw the man near Shahpura eating the roadkill. Despite the alarming situation, no other motorist stopped to help the man.

Deciding that he would have to do it himself, Naruka stopped his car by the road and then walked up to the man and gave him food eat. He added that he couldn't do much else, as India's social distancing measures prevented close contact at this point in time.

In the video, Naruka asks a man what he was eating as the latter fed on the roadkill.

Taking to Facebook, Naruka wrote,"Humanity was put to shame in Shahpura when a labourer due to hunger was forced to eat a dog. What is worse is that no person stopped their vehicle and saw the need to help him. I gave him food and water to drink..."

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in March, the situation of migrant labourers and the poor has only worsened.