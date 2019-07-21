Heart filled with grief: Sonia Gandhi's emotional letter to Dikshit's son

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 21: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's children, offering her condolences.

In a series of tweets, Randeep Surjewala shared the contents of the letter written by Sonia Gandhi.

"I write to you with my heart filled with grief and a great sense of loss, for your beloved mother occupied a huge space in it," Sonia Gandhi wrote.

"I came to share my husband's regard for Sheila ji and to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her," the letter read.

Gandhi remembered the time when Sheila Dikshit was the Delhi CM and Secretary of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Delhi govt announces 2-day mourning; Cremation at 2.30 pm today

"We worked closely together during the years she was Chief Minister of Delhi, DPCC chief and Secretary of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust," Sonia Gandhi wrote.

"She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy," the letter read.

"She brought grace, humanity, wisdom and excellence to everything she did. And with what courage and loyalty she served the Congress party, till the end! I pray that you find the strength to bear your loss," it further added.

Sheila Dikshit passed away in New Delhi on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest.