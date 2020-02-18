  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heart airlifted from Pune to Delhi, reaches hospital through green corridor

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Heart harvested from a man in Pune was on Tuesday airlifted to Delhi and then transported to a hospital here through an 18-km green corridor, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The surgery to transplant the donated heart of the 47-year-old brain-dead person into a 34-year-old woman patient was underway at the private hospital here, they said.

    "Heart was retrieved from a brain-dead patient in Pune and then flown to Delhi. A green corridor was then made from Delhi airport to the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) to transport the organ for a transplant surgery," a hospital spokesperson said.

    The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, the police said.

    "The team at FEHI was alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) about a possible donor heart in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune earlier today. The team immediately left for Pune to retrieve the heart," the hospital said in a statement.

    First heart transplant at government-run hospital in Rajasthan

    The recipient, undergoing treatment at the hospital, was in critical condition for almost a month and on levosimendan infusion support, it said.

    More TRANSPLANT News

    Read more about:

    transplant

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 23:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X