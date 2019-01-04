Hearing in sexual harassment case against RK Pachauri adjourned

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 4: The cross-examination in the sexual harassment case against RK Pachauri has been adjourned by Delhi Court for 1 February as the judge is on leave, reported ANI.

    On February 13, 2015, an FIR was filed against Pachauri based on a complaint by a woman researcher who used to work directly under the veteran climate scientist. He was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21, 2015.

    In February 2016, another woman came out in public and made similar allegations against Pachauri. The woman claimed that Mr Pachauri made sexual advances at her more than 10 years ago and also condemned TERI for appointing Mr Pachauri as executive vice-chairman.

    Over 1,400-page charge sheet was filed by the Delhi Police on March 1, 2016, saying there was "sufficient evidence" that prove Mr Pachauri had sexually harassed, stalked and threatened the complainant.

    A supplementary charge sheet was filed in March 2017 after the police said it had retrieved several deleted e-mails and chats exchanged between the accused and the complainant.

    The final report had said the deleted WhatsApp chats, text messages, retrieved from the cell phones, computer hard disks and other devices, were "not fabricated".

    The charge sheet, which was filed a year after the former research analyst of TERI lodged the complaint, had said Pachauri had committed offences under various sections of IPC. Pachauri has denied all the allegations against him.

    rk pachauri adjourned

