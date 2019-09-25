  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hearing on pleas by Karnataka’s disqualified MLAs commences in Supreme Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Hearing on the batch of petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs from Karnataka has begun in the Supreme Court.

    At the start of the hearing the rebels sought to make the Election Commission of India a party in the petition and filed applications to this effect. This was done after the EC had said that these MLAs, disqualified by the Speaker should be allowed to contest the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka.

    Hearing on pleas by Karnataka’s disqualified MLAs commences in Supreme Court
    File photo of Supreme Court

    While Mukul Rohatgi is arguing for the rebels, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the office of the Speaker. Rohatgi informed the court that he would conclude arguments today for the rebels.

    On the other hand, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao will argue tomorrow.

    The EC had said that the rebels could contest the elections pending the order of the Supreme Court.

    Karnataka by-polls: Will the EC's submission on rebels have a bearing on SC order

    17 rebels, 14 from the Congress and 3 from the JD(S) have challenged the order of the former speaker, Ramesh Kumar who had disqualified them.

    In the wake of these submissions, the BJP has already started finalising the names of the candidates and in all likelihood field the rebels for the upcoming by-elections. The last date to file the nominations is September 30.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka hearing petition supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue