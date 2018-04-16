Kathua rape case: 'Everything will be clear after Narco test,' says accused

Hearing in Kathua rape and murder case was held at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday. The next date of hearing is April 28. The gruesome crime has evoked strong reactions across the country.

"Everything will be clear after Narco test," said one of the accused in Kathua case after hearing at District Court.

Ankur Sharma, Counsel for accused, said, "Court directed that chargesheet copies should be provided to all accused, we are ready for narco tests. Next date of hearing is April 28."

Earlier, Aseem Sahni, Counsel for accused constable Tilak Raj, said, "Full chargesheet copy has not been provided to us, we are depending on information from social media.We are handicapped."

The activists and the opposition parties forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over the incident which allegedly involved eight people including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ambedkar Memorial in New Delhi, the prime minister said that the "guilty" will not be spared. He asserted that "daughters will get justice", and the government will ensure that happens.

The accused include a juvenile against whom a separate charge sheet was filed.

The accused allegedly held an eight-year-old girl in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.

The body of the girl, from the Bakherwal community, was recovered from Rasana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested all the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

