Hearing in Ayodhya case, the second-longest ever in the history of Supreme Court

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 16: The hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute finally came to an end on Wednesday.

The bench, after hearing the case for 40 days, concluded the arguments in the matter.

A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

The other members of the bench are justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The marathon hearing has also made it the history as the second longest in the history of the top court.

Kesavananda Bharati case 1973

The Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973 is considered as the longest case so far in the annals of the top court.

The Kesavananda Bharati case, which was heard by a 13-judge bench, by a majority of 7:6 had propounded the doctrine of the 'Basic Structure and of the Constitution'.

What was the case about?

Senior Plaintiff and head of "Edneer Mutt" Swami HH Sri Kesavananda Bharati had challenged the Kerala government's reported move to interfare into managing the land. Bharati had filed his plea under Article 26.

In Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala, the arguments commenced on October 31, 1972, and ending on March 23, 1973.

The hearing had also referred to hundreds of cases. The then Attorney General studied Constitutions of 71 different countries, according to reports.

The judgement had a political significance as it was linked to the differences between the judiciary and the central government-led by Indira Gandhi's Congress.

How did the case end?

In a split verdict in Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala, the Supreme Court stated that basic structure of the Constitution is inviolable and even Parliament can not ammend it.

"Basic structure" was interpreted to include the supremacy of the Constitution, independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, doctrine of separation of powers, secularism, federalism, the parliamentary system of government, sovereign democratic republic, the principle of free and fair elections, welfare state, etc.