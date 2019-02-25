  • search
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hearing-impaired youth protesting in Pune allege police baton charge

    By
    |

    Pune, Feb 25: Several deaf youth protesting in Pune against the issuance of disability certificates to ineligible persons were on Monday subjected to a baton charge, organisers alleged, though police claimed it was "mild force" to restrain them.

    Hearing-impaired youth protesting in Pune allege police baton – charge

    [ In Maharashtra, Congress in talks with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar]

    Over 11,000 hearing-impaired youth had assembled in front of the Social Welfare Commissionerate here in the afternoon when the incident happened, Pradip More, secretary, State Level Association of the Deaf (SLAD), said through an interpreter.

    He said their demands included the right to quality education, provision of trained interpreters for deaf students and stopping fraudulent distribution of disability certificates to able-bodied persons.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked for a detailed report on lathicharge by police on protesters who were demanding among other things employment and setting up of govt school/colleges for specially abled people.

    Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule termed the police lathi-charge as "shameful" and hit out at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

    More pune NewsView All

    Read more about:

    pune police baton charge video

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 23:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue