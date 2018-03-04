Heard there are polls in Italy: Amit Shah’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Amidst the hectic political activity in Northeast, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi was missing in action. He is away at Italy to spend time with his grandmother.

Amit Shah, the BJP chief took a dig at Rahul's absence. While addressing a presser, he said, "Italy mein chunaav bhi to hain (There are elections in Italy too). As the audience burst into laughter, he said, I got a message on WhatsApp that elections are being held in Italy. I don't know, he also added.

Shah was not the only one to take a dig at Rahul. Union Minister Giriraj Singh declared Rahul a master election strategist. "Rahul Gandhi is a master election strategist... he knows when to run away from India now," he said.

However Ahmed Patel of the Congress came to the defence of Rahul and asked if it was a crime for him to visit his own grandmother.

