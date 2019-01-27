  • search
    Heard about breast-ironing? this practice of ironing girl's chests is gaining ground in UK

    The issue was mentioned in a recent London Borough of Brent mental health report, with voluntary organisations working across the African diaspora describing it as an "emerging issue" which "was not receiving enough attention".

    The government has said it is "absolutely committed" to stamping out breast-ironing in the UK.

    What is Breast ironing?

    Breast ironing, also known as breast flattening, is the pounding and massaging of a pubescent girl's breasts, using hard or heated objects, to try to make them stop developing or disappear. It is typically carried out by the girl's mother who will say she is trying to protect the girl from sexual harassment and rape, to prevent early pregnancy that would tarnish the family name, or to allow the girl to pursue education rather than be forced into early marriage.

    It is mostly practiced in parts of Cameroon, where boys and men may think that girls whose breasts have begun to grow are ready for sex.

    The most widely used implement for breast ironing is a wooden pestle normally used for pounding tubers. Other tools used include leaves, bananas, coconut shells, grinding stones, ladles, spatulas, and hammers heated over coals.

    However, Breast ironing is extremely painful and can cause tissue damage. Aside from physical effects, many women suffer mental trauma after undergoing breast ironing. Victims feel as if it is punishment and often internalise blame, and fear breastfeeding in the future. Victims may lose confidence and believe that they should not have breasts.

    Sunday, January 27, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
