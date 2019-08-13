Hear us soon, Karnataka’s disqualified rebel MLAs urge Supreme Court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The rebel MLAs from Karnataka, who were disqualified have sought for a listing of their matter before the Supreme Court.

With the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi leading the Ayodhya Bench, the listing of the matter has been delayed. The MLAs sought for an urgent listing before Justice Arun Mishra. The judge said that their plea would be examined by the registrar of the Supreme Court.

The rebels had tendered their resignations to the then Speaker, Ramesh Kumar. The Speaker, however, disqualified all the rebels, following which their moved the Supreme Court.

The resignation of the rebels had brought down the strength of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as a result of which the JD(S)-Congress coalition government lost the trust vote. The BJP then staked a claim to form the government and won the trust vote comfortably.