Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11358
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hear me in Asthana matter says Sana, HC seeks response

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The Delhi High Court has sought the CBI's response on a plea by Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana seeking to be heard in a matter relating to the quashing of an FIR registered against Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations.

    Hear me in Asthana matter says Sana, HC seeks response

    Justice Najmi Waziri also sought reply of Asthana, CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma on the plea of Sana requesting him to be impleaded as a party in Asthana's petition seeking quashing of the FIR.

    Also Read | Asthana's allegations are imaginary says Verma in Delhi HC

    Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Sana, said the FIR was filed on the basis of his complaint. He was helping the agency in the investigation and should also be heard.

    Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and advocate Rajdipa Behura, representing the CBI, said there was no need to implead Sana.

    Also Read | Verma-Asthana fought like Kilkenny cats, Centre tells SC in CBI case

    CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case. Kumar was granted bail by a Delhi court on October 31.

    Read more about:

    delhi high court satish babu sana bribery allegations cbi hyderabad based businessman rakesh asthana bribery allegations

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 7:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue