YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Health update: Sonia Gandhi currently treated for a fungal infection

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is currently being treated for a fungal infection detected in her lower respiratory tract, along with other post-COVID symptoms, the party said in a statement on Friday. She continues to be under close observation and treatment, the statement said.

    "Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," the statement said.

    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi
    Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

    A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons in connection with the National Herald case, Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

    As she failed to turn up before the ED, it sent a fresh summons to the Congress interim president and asked her to appear before the agency's officers on June 23 for questioning in a money laundering case.

    Comments

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi treatment

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X