Unlock-1: Health ministry releases Covid-19 guidelines to be followed at religious places

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 12: The Ministry of Health on Friday released guidelines on preventive measures to be followed at religious places, to contain the spread of COVID19. There should be separate entry and exit for visitors, and persons to be allowed entry only if they are wearing face cover/masks.

Here are the preventive measures at religious places:

No mask, no entry - No person will be allowed to enter any religious premises without wearing a mask or face cover.

There will be separate entry and exit routes for people visiting religious places.

Shoes/footwear are to be taken off inside a person's own vehicle only. No person will be allowed to leave their shoes inside or outside the premises.

Touching of statues, idols, holy books is strictly prohibited at religious places.

Recorded devotional music/songs will be played and choir/singing groups are to be avoided.