Health Ministry likely to withdraw use of Azithromycin in combination with HCQ

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 12: Union Health Ministry likely to withdraw use of Azithromycin in combination with Hydroxychloroquine HCQ (antiviral drug) which is being administered to severely ill COVID19 patients.

However, the HCQ use for the virus patient will continue, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

According to the health ministry's current clinical management protocol for Covid, which was revised on March 31, HCQ in combination with azithromycin can be used for patients with severe disease and requiring intensive care unit (ICU) management.

The recommended dosage for HCQ is 400mg twice a day for 1 day, followed by 200mg twice a day for 4 days, and for azithromycin the ministry has recommended 500 mg once a day for 5 days.

The combination, however, is not recommended for children under the age of 12 years, pregnant and lactating women.