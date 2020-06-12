  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Health Ministry likely to withdraw use of Azithromycin in combination with HCQ

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 12: Union Health Ministry likely to withdraw use of Azithromycin in combination with Hydroxychloroquine HCQ (antiviral drug) which is being administered to severely ill COVID19 patients.

    Health Ministry likely to withdraw use of Azithromycin in combination with HCQ

    However, the HCQ use for the virus patient will continue, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

    According to the health ministry's current clinical management protocol for Covid, which was revised on March 31, HCQ in combination with azithromycin can be used for patients with severe disease and requiring intensive care unit (ICU) management.

    The recommended dosage for HCQ is 400mg twice a day for 1 day, followed by 200mg twice a day for 4 days, and for azithromycin the ministry has recommended 500 mg once a day for 5 days.

    The combination, however, is not recommended for children under the age of 12 years, pregnant and lactating women.

    More HEALTH MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    health ministry coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue