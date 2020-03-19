Health Ministry launches new toll-free number, email ID for queries on COVID-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: As India sees a surge in novel coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry on Monday activated a toll-free 24x7 national helpline number, 1075, to address queries related to the infection.

The previous helpline number, 011-239 78046, will also remain operational, the ministry officials said.

Besides the toll-free numbers,the ministry also issued a helpline email ID ncov2019@gmail.com.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 151 after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.