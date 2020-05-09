  • search
    New revised policy: No test before discharge says Health Ministry

    New Delhi, May 09: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a revised discharge policy for those affected with COVID-19.

    The revised policy is aligned with the guidelines on the three tier COVID-19 facilities and the categorisation of the patients based on clinical severity, the Health Ministry has said.

    Health Ministry issues revised discharge policy for COVID-19 cases

    Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases:

    Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

    At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days as per guidelines.

    We have to learn to live with coronavirus says government

    At any point of time, prior to discharge from CCC, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95 per cent, patient is moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC).

    After discharge from the facility, if he/she again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty he will contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075.

    His/her health will again be followed up through tele-conference on 14th day.

    Moderate cases admitted to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (Oxygen beds)

    Patients whose symptoms resolve within 3 days and maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days.

    Cases clinically classified as "moderate cases" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. If the fever resolve within 3 days and the patient maintains saturation above 95 per cent for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:

    • Absence of fever without antipyretics
    • Resolution of breathlessness
    • No oxygen requirement
    • There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.
    • At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for 7 days as per guidelines.

    Patient on Oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues:

    • Such patients will be discharged only after
    • Resolution of clinical symptoms
    • Ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days

    Severe Cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy):

    • Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on
    • Clinical recovery
    • Patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms)

