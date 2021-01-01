Health Minister reviews dry run preparations for Covid vaccination

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 01: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said preparation for the dry run of coronavirus vaccination is in the final stage and the infrastructure is ready.

"The purpose of the vaccine dry run is to be ready for the actual roll-out. We are using the past experiences to roll out the vaccination," said Harsh Vardhan after reviewing the preparation for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 2 along with Delhi government via video conferencing.

"Potential recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine will be communicated via sms and digital certificates will also to be provided to them. The potential beneficiary will be tracked with details about his vaccination," he added.

All District Magistrates, Health team officials, administrative officials, police deployment, transportation mechanism have been directed to coordinate for a better outcome.

This is a massive exercise that engages NGOs also, apart from the state task force.

"The dry run is a self auditing of our own preparation for vaccination. We are happy that we have been able to manage Covid-19 much better than other countries. The cases and the fatality rate is very low as compared to many other countries. I want to thank and congratulate all the front line workers and others who have worked in tackling Covid-19, said Vardhan.