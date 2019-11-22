Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 22: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has introduced a bill to ban the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.

The government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products. It seeks jail term of up to three years as well as fine for those violating the law.