  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 22: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has introduced a bill to ban the production, import and sale of e-cigarettes and similar products in Lok Sabha on Friday.

    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes
    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

    The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently.

    Ensure strict implementation on ban of import of e-cigarettes, says Revenue dept

    The government had cited health risk to people, especially youth and issued an ordinance to ban such products. It seeks jail term of up to three years as well as fine for those violating the law.

    More HARSH VARDHAN News

    Read more about:

    harsh vardhan e cigarette parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue