'Ready to shed ego': Kamal Haasan does not rule out striking deal with Rajinikanth

Health is important: Kamal Haasan on Rajinikanth’s u-turn on political debut

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 29: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday stated that he too is disappointed with Rajinikanth to not launch his political party but backed the Tamil superstar's move to withdraw his decision.

"I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me," Haasan said.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth announced that he was going to withdraw his decision to launch a political party and that he will not enter the electoral fray.

Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

"I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party," he said, reported news agency PTI. "I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics," he said.

Discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations, the top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing "mental and economic" problems in the due course.