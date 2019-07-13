  • search
    Head constable beaten to death by mob in Rajasthan

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, July 13: A police head constable was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday, police said. Abdul Gani, who was posted at the Bhim Police Station, had gone to Hamela ki Ber village while investigating a case.

    "He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when four-five unidentified persons attacked him with sticks," Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said.

    He was rushed to a hospital in the Bhim area where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

    A post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, he said, adding that efforts were being made to identify those involved.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 23:36 [IST]
