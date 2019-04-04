‘He won’t let you down’, says Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad voters

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 04: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi would never let Wayanad voters down.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,''My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down.''

My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down. pic.twitter.com/80CxHlP24T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, the second constituency he is contesting apart from his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning.

The leader is accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP and general secretary K C Venugopal. Hundreds of onlookers from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu gather on either side of the road for the roadshow following the Congress chief's nomination filing.