'He will explain': Nitish on Prashant Kishor meeting Mamata

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, June 08: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday downplayed JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor's meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the political strategist will issue an explanation in this regard during the party's national executive meeting tomorrow.

"Prashant Kishor will himself speak about all this tomorrow during the party's national executive meeting. He joined our party only last year," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Kishor is associated with an election strategy organisation too. Whomsoever he works for under the banner of his organisation, it has nothing to do with our party. JDU has no relation with his work," Chief Minister Kumar said.

Prashant Kishor meets Mamata, agrees to work with TMC in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee met with election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday to enroll him in her team for the 20121 assembly elections in her state. Kishor is learnt to have told Banerjee that he is game.

Kishor credited with YS Jaganmohan Reddy's success, who wrested Andhra Pradesh from Chandrababu Naidu and swept the assembly elections.