  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'He will explain': Nitish on Prashant Kishor meeting Mamata

    By
    |

    Patna, June 08: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday downplayed JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor's meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said the political strategist will issue an explanation in this regard during the party's national executive meeting tomorrow.

    File photo of Nitish Kumar
    File photo of Nitish Kumar

    "Prashant Kishor will himself speak about all this tomorrow during the party's national executive meeting. He joined our party only last year," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    "Kishor is associated with an election strategy organisation too. Whomsoever he works for under the banner of his organisation, it has nothing to do with our party. JDU has no relation with his work," Chief Minister Kumar said.

    Prashant Kishor meets Mamata, agrees to work with TMC in West Bengal

    Mamata Banerjee met with election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday to enroll him in her team for the 20121 assembly elections in her state. Kishor is learnt to have told Banerjee that he is game.

    Kishor credited with YS Jaganmohan Reddy's success, who wrested Andhra Pradesh from Chandrababu Naidu and swept the assembly elections.

    More NITISH KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar prashant kishor

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 21:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue