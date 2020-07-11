He was wrong, deserved this fate, says Vikas Dubey's wife

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 11: The wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa Dubey said at that her husband did wrong and deserved this fate at his funeral after Dubey was killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.

When the last rites of Vikas Dubey were being performed at Bhairoghat in Kanpur, reporters asked her whether Vikas deserved this fate. In an agitated tone, Richa Dubey said "Yes yes yes. Vikas did wrong and he deserved this fate".

Angry over the reporters, she accused them of being responsible for Dubey's encounter and asked them to leave the place.

According to the reports, the last rites were performed by Dubey's brother-in-law Dinesh Tiwari at the electric crematorium in the presence of his wife and son, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Brijesh Srivastava and a heavy police force was deployed around Bhairoghat.

Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in a blood-soaked condition. He received a bullet injury on the chest which proved to be fatal.

Four policemen were injured in the accident. The encounter reportedly took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur.

He was arrested in Madhya Pradesh yesterday and had been handed over by Madhya Pradesh police to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday days after a manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.